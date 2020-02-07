Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Tops $58.06 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Quant has a market capitalization of $58.06 million and $2.10 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00049109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00401130 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010340 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012572 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001692 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.