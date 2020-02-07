Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. It has been benefitting from strong base business activities in the Electric Power segment. Robust performance of its pipeline and industrial segment, generating record quarterly operating income, also bodes well. Buoyed by strong third quarter performance and increased visibility for infrastructure investment, Quanta Services lifted its 2019 revenues and adjusted earnings expectations. Its communications infrastructure services business is anticipated to benefit from the present industry trends. However, inadequate resource utilization, regulatory challenges and risks like project delays, stiff competition, and oil & gas volatility remains a concern. Estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting upside potential for the stock.”

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

PWR stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after buying an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 39.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 657,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 574,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

