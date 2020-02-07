Quasarcoin Market Cap Reaches $756,858.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $756,858.00 and $3,548.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,382,670 coins and its circulating supply is 168,382,670 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

