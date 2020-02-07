QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

