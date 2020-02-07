QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading 17.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shares traded up 17.7% during trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QuinStreet traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $14.82, 2,040,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 491,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuinStreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in QuinStreet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

