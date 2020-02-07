Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 1,052 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

