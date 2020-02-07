Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,766 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 15,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $32,551,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

NYSE VMW opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

