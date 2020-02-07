Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $23,002,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $235.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.69. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.