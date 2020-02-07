Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

Shares of MTD opened at $783.56 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $800.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

