Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Msci by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Msci by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $294.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $304.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,968. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

