Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $267.37 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $158.72 and a 1-year high of $269.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,998 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

