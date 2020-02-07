Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $144.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

NYSE RL opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 229,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

