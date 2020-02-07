Ralph Lauren’s (RL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $140.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085. 34.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 70.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 144.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

