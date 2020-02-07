Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,075.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,273,985,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,639,139,192 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.