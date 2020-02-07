RDA Financial Network Purchases 571 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 834,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,179. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $405.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.