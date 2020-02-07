RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading 18% Higher

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price traded up 18% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.31, 150,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 54,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 57.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.
About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)
RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
