Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON: BYG) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/5/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “reduce” rating.
  • 2/5/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/27/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 1/23/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/17/2020 – Big Yellow Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,339 ($17.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,193 ($15.69).
  • 1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.81).
  • 1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/14/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “neutral” rating.
  • 1/7/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/17/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/16/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,098.72. Big Yellow Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

