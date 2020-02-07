Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON: BYG) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “reduce” rating.

2/5/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/23/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Big Yellow Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,339 ($17.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,193 ($15.69).

1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/16/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/14/2020 – Big Yellow Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Big Yellow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,098.72. Big Yellow Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

