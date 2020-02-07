Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renault (RNO)

Renault (EPA: RNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Renault had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2020 – Renault was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Renault was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Renault was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Renault was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Renault was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Renault was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNO traded down €1.04 ($1.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €35.06 ($40.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.92 and a 200 day moving average of €47.08. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

