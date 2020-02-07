Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REMYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

REMYF opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $148.13.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

