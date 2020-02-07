ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
