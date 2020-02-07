ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.