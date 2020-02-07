Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

HIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

