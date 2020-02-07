Research Analysts Set Expectations for AFLAC Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AFLAC in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 71,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

