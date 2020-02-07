Research Analysts Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.41. 1,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

