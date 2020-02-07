Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:REZI opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

