Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 2,498,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 118.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

