Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Avanos Medical worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.