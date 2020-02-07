Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 96,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,982,109.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 236,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,039,104.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,260,646 shares of company stock worth $26,352,664. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.