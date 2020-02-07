Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,688 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

COG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 304,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,751. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

