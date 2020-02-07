Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,855 shares of company stock worth $3,904,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,120. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

