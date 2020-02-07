Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $169,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

