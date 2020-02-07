Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 14,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,245. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

