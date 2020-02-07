Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in News were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in News by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 1,014.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 984,366 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in News by 557.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 633,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 468,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. News Corp has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

