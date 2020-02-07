Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $40,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after buying an additional 111,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 80,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.65. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,010. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

