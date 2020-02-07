Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) traded down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 3,342,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 825% from the average session volume of 361,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Revelo Resources Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

