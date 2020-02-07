Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Encana alerts:

Encana has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.5% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encana and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 3.68 $1.07 billion $0.86 19.57 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 2.25 $11.30 million N/A N/A

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.1%. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Encana and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 3 9 9 0 2.29 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encana currently has a consensus price target of $6.91, suggesting a potential downside of 58.97%. Given Encana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Encana is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Encana beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.