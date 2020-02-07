Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Michael Troutman Sells 32,500 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Michael Troutman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,108,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,524.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rexnord alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. 215,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,670. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 39.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $57,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.