Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.73

News headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s analysis:

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down GBX 97.50 ($1.28) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,193 ($55.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,448.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,284.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.