River & Mercantile LLC Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 157,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. 11,517,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,169,419. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $131.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

