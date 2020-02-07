River & Mercantile LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

River & Mercantile LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. 873,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81.

