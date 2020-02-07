River & Mercantile LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

River & Mercantile LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. 873,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.