Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 41,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,352. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 157,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

