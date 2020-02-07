RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,774 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,098,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 335,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 496,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

