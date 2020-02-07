RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

