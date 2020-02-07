RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.95. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,326. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.67 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1887 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.