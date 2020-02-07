RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 71,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,756. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $441.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.20 and a 200-day moving average of $389.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

