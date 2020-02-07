RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,274,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

