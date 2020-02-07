Robert W. Baird Raises L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $260.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.51.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $225.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.54. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $228.50. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

