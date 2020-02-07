Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $116.12

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.12 and last traded at $118.11, with a volume of 15261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.53.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

