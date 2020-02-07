Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $116.12

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.12 and last traded at $118.11, with a volume of 15261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.53.
ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.10.
Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.
