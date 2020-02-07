Rose Petroleum (LON:ROSE) Trading Down 2.4%

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), approximately 260,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 392,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.32.

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

