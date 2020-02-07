Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI downgraded Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after buying an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,754,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
