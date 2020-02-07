Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI downgraded Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after buying an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,754,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

