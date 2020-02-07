Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.22).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC cut shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON ROR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 313.40 ($4.12). 866,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

